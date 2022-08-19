Serhiy Prytula told why the ICEYE satellite was bought. He responded to the “experts” criticism

Volunteer Serhii Prytula talked about the details of the purchase of the ICEYE companyʼs satellite, its advantages for the Ukrainian army, and also responded to criticism on social networks.

He wrote about this on his Facebook.

According to him, the volunteer fund actually bought the satellite instead of renting it.

"According to the agreement, the Ukrainian side receives both the satellite and access to the database of the constellation of satellites. When the paid period of access to the database expires, this satellite remains in full ownership of Ukraine — until the end of its functionality in orbit," Prytula explained, adding that in the future the satellite will be re-registered in the relevant registers for Ukraine.

He emphasized that it is Ukraine that decides how the satellite will work and what it will shoot. That is, this satellite is fully owned by Ukraine. If it breaks before the guaranteed service life, ICEYE will provide an identical satellite.

Explaining the purpose of this satellite for the Ukrainian army, Prytula said that it allows receiving exclusive images 24/7 under any weather conditions day and night, which makes it possible to plan operations much better.

The peculiarity of the satellite is that it illuminates the surface of the Earth with its own radio waves and gives a clear picture despite clouds, rain, fog and smog. Its resolution is from 0.5 to 1 meter, depending on the area covered by the picture. One picture can cover an area of up to 225 square kilometers. At the same time, the satellite provides continuous data reception, while foreign partners transmit data to Ukraine with a delay. Its presence in the service of the Armed Forces shortens the process of receiving a fresh picture by units to a few hours.

Regarding criticism of "experts", Prytula spoke harshly. He is surprised that "treason" was spread by people who position themselves as patriots.

"While millions of Ukrainians were happy that the volunteer fund provided the country with space technologies, which Ukraine never possessed and which Russia does not have, you played politics and tried to devalue both the work of my team and everyone who contributed to the fact that the agreement took place! I feel sorry for you. You do not know how to rejoice for someone elseʼs successes, except your own, and, unfortunately, even the war did not cause you to understand that now there are no "mine" or "yours", but only our successes! Therefore, for now, I will leave you alone with your wretchedness," Prytula wrote.