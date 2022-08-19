The Cabinet of Ministers allowed the use of data from “Diia” abroad

The government allowed the transfer of personal data of Ukrainians outside of Ukraine through “Diia”. The resolution also approved the list of countries that will be able to receive such data.

This is referred to in Resolution No. 910.

Thus, foreign institutions can get access to the data of a person who orders a certain service there.

Personal data can be transferred using the means of the Unified state web portal of electronic services exclusively to foreign entities that guarantee adequate protection of this data.

At the same time, personal data cannot be transferred to foreign entities registered in a state recognized by the Council as an aggressor state or an occupying state.

List of states that ensure adequate protection of personal data:

Australia;

Azerbaijan;

Argentina;

Burkina Faso;

Luxembourg;

Greece;

Georgia;

Israel;

Ireland;

Mauritania;

Italy;

Canada;

Andorra;

Liechtenstein;

Monaco;

Belgium;

Denmark;

Spain;

Morocco;

Norway;

Thailand;

Sweden;

Latvia;

Lithuania;

Netherlands;

New Zealand;

United Arab Emirates;

Portugal;

Austria;

Albania;

Bulgaria;

Bosnia and Herzegovina;

Estonia;

Iceland;

Cape Verde;

Cyprus;

Malta;

Moldova;

North Macedonia;

Poland;

San Marino;

Senegal;

Slovenia;

Croatia;

Montenegro;

Romania;

Slovakia;

United Kingdom;

United States;

Uruguay;

Tunisia;

Turkey;

Hungary;

Germany;

Finland;

France;

the Czech Republic;

Switzerland.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has started testing documents in English and shared driving in “Diia”.

The Ministry of Digital has prepared for the launch of about ten new services and documents in "Diia". The Ministry of Education and Science is working on introducing education documents into the "Diia" application.