The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine announced the appearance of English version of documents in the app “Diia”

The Ministry of Digital Transformation reported that in the near future documents in English version will appear in the app “Diia”. These will be a foreign passport, a driverʼs license and a technical license for a car.

This was announced by the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, in his Telegram channel.

"We will translate the foreign passport, driverʼs license and technical passport. It is important that the rights and technical passport will receive international coding, which is used in the EU, USA and Canada," he noted.

According to him, this will be another step for the international integration of "Diia". The team is currently finalizing the final details and will release a beta test soon.