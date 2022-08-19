The number of victims of rocket attacks on Kharkiv increased to 21 people

In Kharkiv, search and rescue work in a dormitory building in Slobidskyi district has ended. The bodies of six people, including one child, were recovered from the rubble.

This is reported by the Department of Emergency Situations in the Kharkiv oblast.

"Employees of the State Emergency Service conducted search and rescue operations at the scene of the incident for two days. Nine people were rescued, including two children," the message reads.

The total number of people killed as a result of rocket attacks by Russian occupying forces on two Kharkiv hostels on the evening of August 17 and the morning of August 18 increased from 19 to 21 people.