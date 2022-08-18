The most tragic night. Russians massively shelled Kharkiv — 11 people were killed, 37 were wounded

Last night was one of the most tragic for Kharkiv oblast during the entire war, reported Oleg Sinegubov, the head of oblast military administration.

During the night, the Russians launched massive rocket attacks on sleeping areas with civilians.

Around 9:30 p.m., a Russian missile, presumably "Iskander", hit a three-story residential building in the Saltivka district. The house was almost completely destroyed, there was a large-scale fire. According to the latest data, seven people died under the rubble, 17 were injured, including an 11-year-old child.

Around 04:30 a.m., the enemy launched 8 more rockets from the city of Belgorod. Damaged buildings, infrastructure objects, fires started.

Oleksandr Kamyshin, the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia, clarified that the Russians destroyed the Palace of Culture "Zaliznychnyk" in Kharkiv.

The Mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, showed photos of the palace, which was engulfed in fire with a total area of more than 4 500 square meters.

During the morning shelling in the Slobidskyi district, one of the rockets hit a 4-story dormitory. The building is partially destroyed. As of now , two people have died, 18 people, including 2 children, have been injured.

The final consequences of these hits are still being determined. All special services work on the ground.

Around 04:00 a.m., the enemy launched a rocket attack on the city of Krasnohrad. Residential buildings were destroyed, more than 10 buildings were damaged. Two civilians were killed, two more were injured, including a 12-year-old child.