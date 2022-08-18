The Russians fired 5 more rockets at Kharkiv, and the number of victims of the dormitory shelling increased to 7

On the evening of August 17, the Russians hit a hostel in the Saltivka district of Kharkiv with an “Iskander”. In the morning, the number of victims increased to seven, another 17 people were injured, including an 11-year-old child.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv oblast administration, Oleg Sinegubov.

One man is in serious condition, the others are hospitalized in moderate condition.

Rescuers continue their search. Medics of the Regional Center for Emergency Medical Assistance are also on duty at the site.

"The Russians brutally and purposefully hit civilians. And now their mass media are spreading another fake about "military facilities". No military facility. Only civilians, including pensioners and children. This is real terrorism, which only non-humans are capable of," Sinegubov emphasized.

After this shelling, the Russians did not stop and at 04:32 launched at least 5 more missile strikes on Kharkiv.

The mayor of the city, Ihor Terekhov, clarified that the rockets were aimed at Slobidskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv.

"A very big fire broke out in the Kholodnohirsky district after the shelling. The administrative building is on fire. According to the management of the State Emergency Service, its collapse has begun. About a dozen cars parked near this building are also on fire,” Terekhov added.

According to the Oblast Center of Emergency Medical Assistance, five people were injured after a rocket hit the Slobidka district of Kharkiv.