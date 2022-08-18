Rocket attack on a residential building in Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 12 people

The number of people killed as a result of a rocket attack on a three-story residential building in the Saltivka district of Kharkiv has increased to 12 people.
This is reported by the State Emergency Service.
As of 3:00 p.m., work on dismantling the debris is ongoing. Among the dead are the elderly and people with disabilities. Four people were rescued from the rubble. Another 20 people were injured.
Currently, about 80 personnel of the State Emergency Service and 18 units of fire-rescue equipment, including heavy engineering equipment, continue to work at the scene.
- On the evening of August 17, Russian troops struck a residential building in the Saltivskyi district with an Iskander system, causing it to collapse. A fire also broke out on an area of 600 square meters. m. It was liquidated only at 10:55 a.m. on August 18.
- In the morning, the occupiers fired rockets at a dormitory in the Slobid district (two people died and 18 were injured), at the “Zaliznychnyk” Palace of Culture and at the city of Krasnohrad. Two people died there.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the missile attack on Kharkiv. They announced the destruction of "more than 90 militants".