Rocket attack on a residential building in Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 12 people

The number of people killed as a result of a rocket attack on a three-story residential building in the Saltivka district of Kharkiv has increased to 12 people.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

As of 3:00 p.m., work on dismantling the debris is ongoing. Among the dead are the elderly and people with disabilities. Four people were rescued from the rubble. Another 20 people were injured.

Currently, about 80 personnel of the State Emergency Service and 18 units of fire-rescue equipment, including heavy engineering equipment, continue to work at the scene.