At least 10 people died in Mariupol during the demining of the Ilyich plant. The Russians send locals ahead of the Russian sappers

At least 10 people were killed, blown up on stretchers during the demining of the Ilyich metallurgical plant in Mariupol, which is being carried out by the occupiers.

This was reported by Petro Andryushchenko, the city mayorʼs adviser.

According to him, the Russians report about 1,700 Mariupol residents involved in the demolition of rubble at the plant. However, the occupiers keep silent about the fact that people work not even for food, but for the promise of one day working at the factory when sorting out the rubble of the plant.

The locals are brought to the territory of the plant ahead of the Russian sappers. Already at least 10 people have blown up on the stretchers and died. According to Andryushchenkoʼs information, the Russians also use prisoners from the Mariupol pre-trial detention center in the most difficult areas.

The advisot to the city mayor published the story of one of the participants in demining at the metallurgical plant.

"There was a case when two people on a stretcher “exploded" on Illichivska Street. And the last case was also in some of the plantʼs workshop — six or eight people were affected by the explosion. Thatʼs how the Russians demine," says Mariupol resident in the video.