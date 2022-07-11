There will be no heating. Мobilization will begin: in Mariupol, local residents were urged to leave the city

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko urged the residents of the city to leave it as soon as possible. He noted that the occupiers will not have time to repair the destroyed communal infrastructure before winter.

He wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"It is impossible to restore the cityʼs infrastructure before winter. Technically. Yes, some areas will have bad water. Problematic, but electricity. However, restoration of gas and heat supply is impossible. Despite the reassuring promises of the occupiers," Andryushchenko explained.

In addition, he emphasized that the medical system will not work in the city, because all the equipment is destroyed or destroyed, and there are no specialists in Mariupol. Also, there is no security for the residents of the occupied city, because the local "police" is only trying to profit from people.

Andryushchenko emphasized that the occupiers have now opened evacuation corridors to Zaporizhzhia, so while there is still an opportunity, you can leave for the territory controlled by Ukraine.

"Counteroffensive. He is already going south. In addition, the weapons of our partners reach deep into the enemyʼs rear. And now you are the rear of the enemy. You see the occupiers placing warehouses, bases, and barracks among your buildings. All this is a target. And you are nearby because you are a human shield for the Russians," he said, warning of the danger.

Finally, Andryushchenko said that the occupiers plan to start mobilizing men in the fall, including all of them without exception.