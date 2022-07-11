The mobilization of the residents of Mariupol to the ”DPR” army will begin in mid-September. The mayorʼs advisor told who the occupiers would force to fight first

The occupation administration of Mariupol received an order on the mobilization plan for the "DPR" army.

This was reported by Petro Andryushchenko, the city mayorʼs advisor.

According to him, the Russians planned the start of open mobilization in mid-September after holding a "referendum" on joining the Russian Federation.

Students of Mariupol universities will be the first to be mobilized. The occupiers justify this with promises of free education.

Also, the first to join the so-called "DPR" army will be unskilled workers who are registered to work at MMP named after Ilyich, police officers who voluntarily transferred to the "police of the DPR" and people released from the filtration camps in the villages of Kozatske and Bezimenne.

In the first stage, the Russians plan to release from mobilization the employees of the Mariupol port and the railway, people involved in the repair bases of military equipment, in particular, at the MMP named after Ilyich and utility workers who ensure the operation of the water supply and electricity supply.

According to Andryushchenko, people in Donetsk are dissatisfied with the reluctance of the people of Mariupol to defend the "DPR" and the low level of initiative of the local administration. Therefore, in the near future, the occupying authorities of the city will also launch another wave of covert mobilization.