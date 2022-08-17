“They will never be safe.” Ukrainian partisan “Svarog” told the NYT about activities in Melitopol

The journalist of the American newspaper The New York Times, Andrew Kramer, with the permission of the Ukrainian military, spoke with a partisan with the call sign "Svarog". He spoke about his activities in the occupied Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia oblast and about the main goal of the partisans — to show the occupiers that they will not be able to sleep peacefully.

After the invasion, “Svarog” spoke, he was directed to a hideout in a warehouse outside Melitopol, where he found explosives, detonators, Kalashnikov assault rifles, a grenade launcher and two pistols with silencers. Melitopol, where “Svarog” operates, has since turned into a center of resistance. Attacks in the city have been going on for several months.

Ukrainian partisan "Svarog". David Guttenfelder / The New York Times

During one of the attacks this spring, “Svarog” told, he and several members of the Melitopol cell made their way through the city at night to replace a car in a police station parking lot. Armed with nippers, ribbons and sticks, the partisans moved through yards and alleys to avoid Russian roadblocks. First, they cut the electric cable, turning off the street lamp, then quickly rushed into the darkness, where they planted a bomb in the wheel arch. The line was glued to both the inside of the wheel and the detonator so that the bomb would explode as the wheel rotated. As a result, the explosives killed one policeman and wounded another one.