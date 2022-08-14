Partisans blew up a railway bridge near Melitopol. The occupiers will not be able to transfer equipment from Crimea

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that the partisans damaged the railway bridge in the southwest of the city, which closed the way for Russian military echelons from Crimea.

According to him, now the occupiers will not be able to transfer military equipment from the occupied peninsula. Fedorov emphasized that the invaders have not been able to restore the bridge for the second day.

"Furthermore, since yesterday in Melitopol and nearby settlements, massive filtering measures have been carried out. But not a single partisan was ever found. Kudos to the Melitopol partisans for their daily heroic successes behind enemy lines," Fedorov wrote.