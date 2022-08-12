The mayor of Melitopol reported on the undermining a local collaborator Oleg Shostka

In occupied Melitopol, one of the heads of the United Russia election headquarters, Oleg Shostka, the head of the propaganda department working with mass media, was blown up. He survived, but was injured.

This was reported by the legitimate mayor Ivan Fedorov.

Shostka is a close henchman of Yevgeniy Balytskyi, whom the Russians appointed the "head" of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia oblast. Shostka is now the head of the propaganda department for working with mass media. Previously, he worked for a long time at the private local TV channel "MTV-Plus", which belonged to the Baltic. At one time, this channel broadcast a map of Ukraine without Crimea.