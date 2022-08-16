The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the Russian “trial” of captured foreigners who fought for Ukraine null and void

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the so-called trial of captured foreigners who fought on the side of Ukraine.

Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, called the trial staged by the "DPR" worthless.

"Russiaʼs fictitious trial in Donbas against foreign citizens serving in the Armed Forces and humanitarian workers is worthless. This is another proof that Moscow grossly violates the rules of warfare. International humanitarian law should be applied to all prisoners of war and detained civilians," said Nikolenko.