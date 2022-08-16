The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called the Russian “trial” of captured foreigners who fought for Ukraine null and void

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the so-called trial of captured foreigners who fought on the side of Ukraine.
Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Oleh Nikolenko, called the trial staged by the "DPR" worthless.
"Russiaʼs fictitious trial in Donbas against foreign citizens serving in the Armed Forces and humanitarian workers is worthless. This is another proof that Moscow grossly violates the rules of warfare. International humanitarian law should be applied to all prisoners of war and detained civilians," said Nikolenko.
- On August 15, the pro-Russian occupation authorities of the Donetsk region began to "try" five more foreigners who were captured by the Russians in Mariupol on the "Azovstal". The pseudo-court considers the "cases" of citizens of Sweden, Croatia and Great Britain. Three of the detainees face the death penalty.
- Prior to that, the "Supreme Court of the DPR" passed the first sentence against three foreign military personnel who fought alongside the Ukrainian military. Britons Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner, as well as Moroccan Saadoun Brahim were sentenced to death (execution).
- The General Staff of Ukraine stated that the legal status of combatants applies to foreign citizens who serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This status, in particular, entitles them to be treated as prisoners of war if they fall into enemy hands, as they are protected by the Geneva Convention.
- Russia does not want to guarantee the safety of captured US and British citizens and claims that the provisions of the Geneva Conventions do not apply to them. It is possible that the British, the Croat and the Swede will face the death sentence.