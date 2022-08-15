The Ministry of Digital Transformation is starting to test documents in English in Diia

The Ministry of Digital Transformation has started testing documents in English and shared driving in Diia.

This was announced by the head of the department Mykhailo Fedorov.

He explained that since the beginning of the full-scale war, 9 million Ukrainians have gone abroad, and fleeing from danger, many people did not have time to take paper documents. "Thatʼs why we want to add documents in English to Diia so that you can use them abroad," Fedorov explained.

Currently, beta testing of the foreign passport, driverʼs license and technical passport is starting. The developers will check whether the language switch works correctly, whether the photos are pulled up. The minister called on Ukrainians living abroad to take part in the beta test. Details are at this link.

The ability to set trusted car users is also being restored. "Two people can take part in the beta test at the same time — the car owner and the driver who wants to use the car," Fedorov explained.