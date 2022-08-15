Events of August 15 in the “Babel” review: the occupiers shelled Kharkiv and Nikopol, and a hundred mercenaries died at the base of “Wagnerʼs military base” in Popasna

At night, the occupiers hit Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk oblast, with rocket launchers. There were no casualties or damage. At 02:50, the Russians shelled the Slobidsky district of Kharkiv — they targeted the territory of one of the cityʼs enterprises. There is no information about the dead or injured. At the same time, more than 10 missiles were launched from the Russian city of Belgorod. Previously, several missiles hit the city of Merefa, damaging infrastructure and an industrial building. Another "arrival" was recorded in Chuhuiv. The rest of the missiles did not reach their targets. Russian troops shelled Slovyansk — the city center and another neighborhood came under fire from the Russians. People were not injured.

A 75-year-old woman who was injured during the morning shelling of the Saltivsky district died in the Kharkiv hospital. In total, nine people were injured as a result of the shelling on August 15.

Anton Lystopad, one of the best pilots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, died in the battles for Ukraine. He took part in battles in the east of Ukraine, in 2019 he was recognized as the best pilot of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and in June of this year, President Volodymyr Zelensky awarded him the Order of Courage III degree. Lystopad received his award at the beginning of August — a few days before his death.

In the morning, the Ukrainian military destroyed another Russian Ka-52 helicopter. This is already the third Ka-52 of the occupiers, which was "landed" by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in two days. In the south, Ukrainian troops destroyed two warehouses with ammunition in Blahodativka and Novopetrivka, a T-72 tank, two self-propelled guns "Pion", an artillery installation, a mortar complex "Sani", two units of vehicles, as well as 31 units of the Russian army.

The head of the Luhansk oblast military administration confirmed the attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the headquarters of the Russian "PMC Wagner" in Popasna. He stated that more than 100 "Wagnerians" from the leadership could have died there. Haidai added that Putinʼs so-called cook Yevgeny Prigozhin was most likely not among the dead, but his deputies could have died.

Yevgeny Novikov, a Russian official from the Altai Territory who went to war as a "volunteer" died in Donbas. He came under fire in the Shakhtarsk district on July 10, but his body was recognized only now, by the skull.

The occupiers move from Kherson to Melitopol, and their families are taken to the occupied Crimea. In the city itself, terror against residents continues — cars are stopped on the streets, men are stripped in search of patriotic tattoos, and teachersʼ apartments are searched. Parents are threatened with deprivation of parental rights if they do not bring their children to school. Due to active partisan resistance, the Russians have already changed their plans regarding the pseudo-referendum several times.

The Russian publication "Important Stories" learned the names of Russian soldiers involved in the murders of local residents of the village of Andriivka in the Makariv district of Kyiv oblast — they were called, and one soldier even confessed to everything. In the photo — servicemen of the 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade Danilo Frolkin, Dmytro Danilov, Ruslan Glotov and Ivan Shepelenko. Judging by the stories of the locals, these Russians may be involved in robberies, looting and even murders.

New Zealand will send another 120 servicemen to Great Britain to help train Ukrainian soldiers. In May, the country sent 30 of its military personnel to train Ukrainians. Two infantry educational and training groups will train Ukrainian personnel in combat operations on the front line, in particular, handling weapons, providing combat first aid and other skills.