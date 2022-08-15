A Russian official of the Altai Krai died in Donbas. He came under fire

Yevgeniy Novikov, deputy head of the public chamber of the Altai Krai, died in the occupied Donetsk oblast.

His death is confirmed by Russian TASS and Taiga.info media outlets.

A Russian official was killed during shelling in the Shakhtarsk region during a trip to the occupation forces, to whom he was bringing aid. According to Russian volunteers, he came under rocket fire on July 10 and had been missing since then, but has now been identified among the dead.

Novikov traveled to the occupiers on behalf of the Nasledie organization. Together with him, six representatives of this organization and several other Russians came under fire. Two of them are hospitalized, and four are missing, probably dead.