Latvia transferred Mi-17 and Mi-2 helicopters to Ukraine

Latvia transferred four helicopters to Ukraine.

This is reported by the Delfi portal.

"Stinger portable anti-aircraft missile complexes handed over by Latvia six months ago helped the Ukrainian army to deter the Russian invasion. Now, when the Ukrainian military is counterattacking in many places, our helicopters will help to conduct military operations and save lives. Western countriesʼ support for Ukraine should not stop until it frees its entire territory from the Russian occupation forces," said Defense Minister Artis Pabriks.

Two Mi-17 helicopters and two Mi-2 helicopters were handed over to the Air Force of Ukraine in a partially disassembled form. The helicopters were painted, and one Mi-17 was overhauled.