The Verkhovna Rada approved the law on customs “visa-free regime” from the EU

The Verkhovna Rada voted as a whole in favor of draft law No. 7420 on amendments to the Customs Code, which are necessary for concluding a customs "visa waiver" with the European Union.

As lawmaker from the Voice (Holos) faction Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported, 275 deputies voted for it.

This law provides for the accession of Ukraine to the Convention on the Common Transit Procedure and the New Computerized Transit System NCTS. As noted by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, this law brings Ukrainian customs legislation closer to the legislation of the European Union. It improves the current regulations in terms of simplifying customs clearance for reliable enterprises, granting the status of a financial guarantor and ensuring the payment of customs payments.

The changes provide for the introduction of a European complaint handling mechanism and the continuation of the digitalization of customs, which will speed up its passage and reduce corruption risks.

For Ukrainian businesses, "customs visa-free regime" means one transit declaration and one guarantee for moving goods between 36 countries, the ability to send and receive goods at your company without going to customs terminals (for authorized companies), as well as the validity of Ukrainian financial guarantees in another 35 countries the world