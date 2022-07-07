Ukraine was invited to the customs conventions on the joint transit procedure. What does it mean?

Ukraine was invited to the Convention on the common transit procedure and to the Convention on simplification of formalities in trade in goods (NCTS). This is a component of the approval of Ukraineʼs visa-free customs with the countries of the European region.

"Despite the state of war, the Ministry of Finance continues to implement the customs reform. We aim to turn Ukrainian customs into the most convenient service for our business. And NSTS will allow to do this by speeding up the passage of goods across the border. Customs visa-free is an opportunity to quickly move goods between the 36 countries of the European region," said Minister of Finance of Ukraine Serhiy Marchenko.

Now Ukrainian businesses will be able to enjoy the following benefits and simplifications:

one transit declaration and one guarantee for the movement of goods between 36 countries (with EU countries and also with Great Britain, Turkey, Serbia, North Macedonia, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein and Switzerland).

authorized enterprises will be able to send and receive goods at their enterprise without going to customs terminals;

Ukrainian financial guarantees will be valid in another 35 countries of the world.

Ukraine will be able to start the international application of NCTS already at the end of 2022. This should be preceded by the adoption by the Council of draft law No. 7420 and draft laws on accession to the two conventions, and implementation of all relevant international procedures.