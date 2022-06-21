The Ukrainian Parliament supported in the first reading the law on customs liberation mode

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the bill #7420 on amendments to the Customs Code. They are necessary for Ukraine to issue a "customs liberation regime" with the European Union.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an MP from Golos party, wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

269 parliamentaries voted in favor of this decision. The bill is needed to harmonize Ukraineʼs customs legislation with EU legislation. The document also provides for joining the NCTS (New Computerized Transit System) and receiving information between EU customs.

What does "customs liberation regime" mean?

"Customs liberation regime" means that Ukrainian exporters of goods to Europe will be able to do this much faster without being delayed at customs and without a need to issue additional documents. They will be able to issue transit declarations in Ukraine and travel with them to the European Union without hindrance.

According to Prime Minister Denis Shmygal, Ukraine plans to fully implement this regime by the end of the summer. By the end of the year, Ukraine will have to complete an evaluation mission and accede to all necessary conventions.