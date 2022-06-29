Ukraine and the EU signed an agreement on “visa-free travel”

Ukraine and the European Union have signed an agreement on the liberalization of transit and bilateral international transport ("transport visa-free").

This was announced by Deputy Minister of Infrastructure Mustafa Nayem.

"Now our truckers are on par with all their colleagues in the EU," Nayem wrote. The agreement exempts Ukrainian truckers from obtaining permits to cross the border with the EU. In addition, driverʼs licenses issued in Ukraine will now be recognized in the European Union.

According to Nayem, the freight traffic will increase significantly. He predicts that it will be 5-7 times larger than before the war.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal added that the agreement on road freight transport, together with the EUʼs decision to abolish customs duties and tariffs on Ukrainian goods, saves Ukrainian businesses tens of millions of dollars and opens wide opportunities for Ukrainian products in European markets.