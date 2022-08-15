The Ministry of Internal Affairs: 40% of Ukrainian institutions are ready for the academic year

About 40% of educational institutions of Ukraine are ready for the new academic year.

This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Kateryna Pavlichenko.

According to her, as of mid-August, 21 000 educational facilities were inspected, which is 80% of the total number in the controlled territory.

"According to safety indicators, about 40% of institutions are ready for the new academic year. But the local self-government bodies will independently make decisions on the resumption of the educational process," Pavlichenko emphasized.

Also, the State Service for Emergency Situations, together with the Ministry of Education, are introducing so-called safety classes in educational institutions, in which children will be taught the basics of civil protection. Several such classes have already been created across Ukraine, some of them deployed on the basis of general education institutions.