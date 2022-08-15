The Ministry of Internal Affairs: 40% of Ukrainian institutions are ready for the academic year

About 40% of educational institutions of Ukraine are ready for the new academic year.
This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Kateryna Pavlichenko.
According to her, as of mid-August, 21 000 educational facilities were inspected, which is 80% of the total number in the controlled territory.
"According to safety indicators, about 40% of institutions are ready for the new academic year. But the local self-government bodies will independently make decisions on the resumption of the educational process," Pavlichenko emphasized.
Also, the State Service for Emergency Situations, together with the Ministry of Education, are introducing so-called safety classes in educational institutions, in which children will be taught the basics of civil protection. Several such classes have already been created across Ukraine, some of them deployed on the basis of general education institutions.
- The government recommends that schools start learning in an offline format from September 1, and universities, except for the first courses, from August 15. Local authorities should organize training on the evacuation of students to shelters and safety lessons, create a visualization of the way to shelters, provide all the conditions for staying and studying in shelters. Also, every educational institution should have a panic button in case of an emergency.
- In July, the State Emergency Service announced that all schools in Ukraine would be checked for compliance with security requirements before the start of the school year. If there is no bomb shelter or shelter with everything necessary, then training in an offline format will not begin.