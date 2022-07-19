Schools will be opened for education only after an inspection by the State Emergency Service

In Ukraine, before the start of the new school year, all schools will be checked for compliance with safety requirements. If there is no bomb shelter or shelter with everything necessary, then the offline training will not begin.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

According to the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Olena Matveeva, decisions on the beginning and form of education will be made separately in each oblast or even in each educational institution.

Changes will also be made to the curriculum for grades 6-11.

"In particular, a separate block will be added to the "Defense of Ukraine" subject, which will deal with mine countermeasures. They are also planning to develop a "Safety Alphabet for High School Students" and a corresponding mobile application. This is necessary so that every child knows how to behave in various dangerous situations," she said.