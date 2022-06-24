The government recommends that schools start offline from September 1 and universities from August 15

The Cabinet of Ministers recommends that schools start studying offline on September 1, and universities, in addition to the first year, on August 15.

The press service of the government writes about it.

"The school year will begin on September 1 in person. The issue is difficult, because it is related to the safety of our children. The security situation in the country is different, and it is already clear that it is impossible to return to face-to-face training in frontline areas, so the online format will continue there. As well as in the occupied territories," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

According to him, the issue of organizing the training will be dealt with by local authorities. At the same time, the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the Ministry of Community Development were instructed to address the issue of childrenʼs safety in schools and their transportation to educational institutions.

In general, local authorities should organize training on the evacuation of students to shelters and safety lessons, create a visualization of the way to shelters, and provide shelters with all the conditions for stay and study. Also, every educational institution should have an alarm button in case of an emergency.