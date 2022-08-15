“We work independently.” The mayor of Kyiv stated that since the beginning of the war, the head of government had not interacted with the Association of Cities

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko stated in an interview with "Babel" that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, he tried to contact the Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal, but there was no answer.

The journalist asked if there was a dialogue between the Association of Cities and the government, regarding the fact that the Cabinet of Ministers returned all purchases of local self-government bodies (in particular, for the army and Territorial Defence Forces, to the Prozorro system).

"I havenʼt heard or seen anything from the Prime Minister since the beginning of the war. Called him many times, even texted him. But I did not see the desire or interest to communicate. Well... If we are not helped, then we do everything to solve the problem on our own. And so far we are succeeding," Klitschko informed.