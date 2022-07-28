The General Staff: the probability of a repeated attack by the Russia from the territory of Belarus is low, but armed provocations are possible

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that the probability of a repeat offensive of the Russian army from the territory of Belarus is assessed as low. However, armed provocations are not excluded there.

The Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksiy Hromov, stated this at a briefing.

"The probability of an enemy offensive from the territory of the Republic of Belarus or an invasion of Belarusian troops into Ukraine remains low. However, the possibility of carrying out armed provocations by the forces of special operations units from the Republic of Belarus together with special purpose units and fighters of private military companies of the Russian Federation in the Gomel and Brest oblasts bordering Ukraine to inspire anti-Ukrainian sentiments in Belarusian society is not excluded," he noted.

The State Border Service also noted that Russia does not form strike groups near the borders of Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts. It keeps certain forces there in order to restrain the Ukrainian military and force them to stay near these borders.