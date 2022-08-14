The Ukrainian military destroyed Russian warehouses in Kherson oblast and hit strongholds in Mykolaiv oblast

The Ukrainian military destroyed the ammunition depots of the occupiers in Muzikyvka and Nova Kakhovka.
This is reported by the Operational Command "South".
In addition, the Armed Forces struck two enemy strongholds in the Bashtanka district. Rocket and artillery units destroyed 15 invaders, a T-72 tank and 4 more units of armored vehicles and vehicles. An enemy drone "Orlan-10" was destroyed in Odesa oblast.
- The Russian army lost seven tanks and about 200 soldiers during the day of August 12. The total loss in manpower is 43,400 occupants.
- On August 12, on the southern front, the Armed Forces destroyed 41 invaders and Russian equipment in one day. The aircraft also hit ammunition depots and the Russian control post.