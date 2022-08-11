The Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out 6 airstrikes on Russian positions in the South — warehouses and 41 occupants were destroyed

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 41 occupiers and Russian equipment over the past day on the southern front. The aviation also hit ammunition depots and the Russian control post.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South".

Assault aircraft twice hit a stronghold and a center of manpower, weapons and equipment of the Russians in the Beryslav district of the Kherson oblast.

Also, Ukrainian bombers attacked two ammunition warehouses and another equipment center in the Bashtan district, Mykolaiv oblast. After that, the Armed Forces of Ukraine twice struck a stronghold and a concentration of manpower, weapons and equipment of the occupiers, and also shot down the Russian Eleron-3 drone.

In this way, it was possible to eliminate:

41 soldiers;

three "Msta-B" howitzers;

7 units of armored and automotive equipment.

The command clarified that the attack on the command post was carried out near Novokamyanka village in the Kherson oblast, at the location of the 126th separate coastal guard brigade of the coastal forces of the Russian Navy.

Near Chervonyi Mayak village, 49th enemy army was left without its command post, in Ishchenka — was left without a command and observation post, and in the Barvinok area — was left without an ammunition depot.