The Russian army lost seven tanks and about 200 soldiers in the past day. The total combat losses are 43,400 in personnel.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on its Facebook page.

In addition to tanks and infantry, the Ukrainian military destroyed seven armored combat vehicles and three artillery systems during the day. 15 vehicles were also destroyed.

At the same time, air defense forces shot down two cruise missiles and one drone.