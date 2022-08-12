The Defense Forces called on the world to prevent the “trial” of the defenders of Mariupol, and the UN and the ICRC to visit the prisoners

The Defense and Security Forces call on the world to prevent the Russian "trial" of the captured defenders of Mariupol, and the UN and the Red Cross to visit the prisoners in the occupied Olenivka.

This is stated in a joint statement.

The forces recalled that the operation to save 2 500 defenders of Mariupol was without alternative, 95 of them managed to be released during the exchange in July. "Most of them were seriously injured. As of now, they have received the necessary medical care and rehabilitation," the statement said.

The defense forces also emphasize that all state institutions are working to return all Ukrainians who are captured by the enemy, maintain contact with their families, and Ukraine constantly strengthens communication with partners, addresses international organizations and world leaders, draws the worldʼs attention to actions taken by the enemy with Ukrainian military personnel who are in captivity.