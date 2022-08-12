The Defense Forces called on the world to prevent the “trial” of the defenders of Mariupol, and the UN and the ICRC to visit the prisoners

The Defense and Security Forces call on the world to prevent the Russian "trial" of the captured defenders of Mariupol, and the UN and the Red Cross to visit the prisoners in the occupied Olenivka.
This is stated in a joint statement.
The forces recalled that the operation to save 2 500 defenders of Mariupol was without alternative, 95 of them managed to be released during the exchange in July. "Most of them were seriously injured. As of now, they have received the necessary medical care and rehabilitation," the statement said.
The defense forces also emphasize that all state institutions are working to return all Ukrainians who are captured by the enemy, maintain contact with their families, and Ukraine constantly strengthens communication with partners, addresses international organizations and world leaders, draws the worldʼs attention to actions taken by the enemy with Ukrainian military personnel who are in captivity.
- Mariupol was defended for 82 days, the defenders of the city concentrated the enemyʼs forces at the Azovstal plant until the last in order to buy time for the Armed Forces in other directions and positions. On May 16, the evacuation of soldiers from the plant began. They were transported to occupied Olenivka, where later the Russians committed a terrorist attack, killing 43 prisoners. Currently, the occupiers are taking the surviving vehicles, as well as steel and various equipment, from Mariupol to Donetsk. Meanwhile, no one cares about the improvement of the city.
- On August 2, the Supreme Court of Russia recognized the "Azov" regiment as a terrorist organization. Azovʼs activities are prohibited on the territory of Russia. The meeting was held in closed session.
- Meanwhile, in occupied Mariupol, the Russians are preparing to hold a show trial of captured Ukrainian military personnel.
- The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, said on the air of a telethon that the Russian invaders are preparing a mock trial of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Mariupol on August 24.