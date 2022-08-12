Maxar Technologies will build 14 satellites to track hypersonic missiles

The American aerospace company Maxar Technologies, which specializes in the production of communication satellites and monitoring the Earth, will help the United States create a warning system about missile attacks. Maxar will build 14 hypersonic missile tracking satellites.

The Space portal writes about it.

The satellites should be ready by 2014, and they are planned to be launched into orbit in 2025. They will have to track hypersonic missiles that travel at a speed of Mach 5 (more than 6 100 kmph).

They will be part of the US hypersonic missile defense program, which includes Elon Muskʼs SpaceX, military-industrial companies Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Missiles & Defense, as well as information technology provider L3Harris Technologies.