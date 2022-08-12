Maxar Technologies will build 14 satellites to track hypersonic missiles

The American aerospace company Maxar Technologies, which specializes in the production of communication satellites and monitoring the Earth, will help the United States create a warning system about missile attacks. Maxar will build 14 hypersonic missile tracking satellites.
The Space portal writes about it.
The satellites should be ready by 2014, and they are planned to be launched into orbit in 2025. They will have to track hypersonic missiles that travel at a speed of Mach 5 (more than 6 100 kmph).
They will be part of the US hypersonic missile defense program, which includes Elon Muskʼs SpaceX, military-industrial companies Northrop Grumman and Raytheon Missiles & Defense, as well as information technology provider L3Harris Technologies.
- Back in July, the Western media wrote that the USA and Britain are working on creating protection against hypersonic missiles, which are called the weapons of the future and are actively being tested by Russia and China.
- Prior to that, the US built a radar in Alaska to track hypersonic missiles and satellites.
- In May of this year, the US Air Force successfully tested the AGM-183A hypersonic missile from Lockheed Martin. During the tests, the rocket reached a speed five times higher than the speed of sound (more than 6,000 km/h).
- In January 2022, the DPRK announced the successful test of a hypersonic missile. Russia announced successful tests of such weapons in December 2021. At the same time, the Russian Federation announced that it had put the S-550 missile system on combat duty.