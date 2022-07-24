The United States and Britain are developing defenses against Russian and Chinese hypersonic missiles

Arms companies of the United States and Great Britain are working on creating defenses against hypersonic missiles, which are called the weapons of the future and are actively being tested by Russia and China.

The Telegraph writes about it.

The head of the British Cohort, Andy Tomis, said that his company is working on a project to destroy weapons that can move five times faster than the speed of sound. He called work on the project a real challenge.

The director of the American Raytheon Missiles & Defense, Wes Kremer, says that his company is still at the initial stage of developing anti-missile weapons. Currently, specialists are studying the types of high-speed missiles.