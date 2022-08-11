”Belarusian Gayun”: Explosions in Gomel oblast could destroy a tank and a radar for the S-400 complex

The monitoring group "Belarusian Gayun" stated that after the explosions at the airfield "Zyabrivka" in Gomel oblast of Belarus, a number of equipment that was stationed at and near the military airfield may have been destroyed.

According to unconfirmed data, a T-72 tank caught fire at night and detonated the ammunition, destroying about 10 rounds of ammunition. "The confirmation of this information is the fact that this afternoon around 11:00 in the direction of Zyabrivka, the movement of an MAZ of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus with the inscription "demining" was observed, — said the activists.

In addition, the Defense Blog online magazine, citing its intelligence source, reported that a Russian illumination and guidance radar (RPN) 92Н6Е exploded at night in Zyabrivka. This means that if the information is reliable, then at least part of the division of S-400 "Triumph" anti-aircraft missile systems, which are located at the airfield, are now disabled. The RPN is part of the anti-aircraft missile complex, as it detects the target and accompanies it, allowing to understand where to shoot the missile from the air defense system. In addition, there is unconfirmed information that there are casualties as a result of the explosions in Zyabrivka.