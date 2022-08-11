Norway will help train the Ukrainian military in Great Britain

Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said that Norway will help train Ukrainian soldiers in Great Britain.
NRK writes about it.
"Ukrainian forces are in dire need of further training and education. In Norway, the British initiative to train the Ukrainian military in Great Britain is positively evaluated. We will participate with instructors in this basic training of soldiers, like some other countries," said the Norwegian Minister of Defense.
A donor conference was held in Copenhagen this week with the participation of several countries. It aims to help in the work of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine.
- In Great Britain, Ukrainian military ground forces and sailors are currently being trained. According to the ambassador, the British are training a group of 10,000 volunteers, the training lasts 120 days. It is planned that the next 10 thousand will be prepared every next 120 days.
- The Swedish government decided to send instructors to Britain for basic training of Ukrainian soldiers, and on August 4, Canada announced that it was sending 225 military personnel to train Ukrainians.
- The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov, announced that Finnish servicemen will also take part in the training of the Ukrainian military in Great Britain.