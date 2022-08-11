Norway will help train the Ukrainian military in Great Britain

Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram said that Norway will help train Ukrainian soldiers in Great Britain.

NRK writes about it.

"Ukrainian forces are in dire need of further training and education. In Norway, the British initiative to train the Ukrainian military in Great Britain is positively evaluated. We will participate with instructors in this basic training of soldiers, like some other countries," said the Norwegian Minister of Defense.

A donor conference was held in Copenhagen this week with the participation of several countries. It aims to help in the work of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine.