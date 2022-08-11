Vereshchuk: 131 servicewomen from “Azovstal” are in Russian captivity

More than 130 women — military personnel, border guards and medical workers — are in Russian captivity.

This was announced by the Deputy Prime Minister — Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk.

"We have 131 women from Azovstal. Among them are those who served in the "Azov" regiment, among them are military medics, border guards, the 36th brigade of marines, national guardswomen, the Armed Forces and other formations. There are also 33 medics who are considered non-combatants according to the Geneva Conventions. These are also those who were at Azovstal," said Vereshchuk.

She emphasized that Ukraine will fight for them and loudly draw attention to Russiaʼs actions against these people.