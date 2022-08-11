The court sentenced the Russian officer-adjuster to 12 years in prison. He helped the occupiers capture Lysychansk

The Petropavlovsk District Court of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast sentenced an informant, an adjuster of the Russian special services, who helped the occupiers capture Lysychansk, to 12 years in prison.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine and the Office of the Prosecutor General.

A native of the Crimean city of Yalta was recruited by the FSB while serving a sentence in Russia. A week before the invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine, he crossed the state border and arrived in Lysychansk. From April 2022, he collected and transmitted to the FSB data on the movement of the Ukrainian military, on the places of "strikes", and also adjusted the fire of the Russians on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He received money for this.

The officer-adjuster was detained after several days of his active work, when he directed enemy artillery not only at the military, but also at civilian infrastructure.