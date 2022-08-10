Three militants of the “DPR” were sentenced to 15 years in prison

The court found three more “DPR” militants guilty of treason and sentenced them to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, on February 24, 2022, these people, who did not have military professions, voluntarily joined the ranks of Russian militants, where they received military uniforms, weapons and ammunition for them.

At the beginning of March, under the leadership of the Russian military, they underwent short-term training in the Belgorod region of Russia. After that, they were sent to fight in the Sumy direction.

There, criminals set up and strengthened checkpoints of the occupiers, guarded and controlled them.

The “DPR” fighters were found guilty under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. This is part 2 of Art. 260 (creation of armed formations not provided for by law or participation in their activities) and part 2 of Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law).