Three machine gunners of the “DPR” received 15 years each in prison for treason

The court of Ukraine found guilty three more Russian militants of the so-called "DPR" — all three received 15 years each in prison for treason (Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code) and denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine (Part 1 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code ).

It was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

At the beginning of March, these three men as "recruits" underwent military training in a "camp" that the occupation authorities set up in one of the boarding schools in Donetsk. There they were appointed machine gunners and sent to the 2nd platoon of the 2nd company of the 3rd battalion of the 115th regiment. After that, the men were sent to the Russian Belgorod for intensive training, and then thrown into battle in the Kharkiv direction. They were soon captured there.