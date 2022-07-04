The Odesa court sent a spy from the “DPR” to prison for 15 years

In Odesa, the court sent a native of Odesa and a part-time intelligence officer of the "DPR" to prison for 15 years for participating in a terrorist organization.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported about this on July 4.

Prosecutors proved in court that in 2014 the man joined the paramilitary group "Intelligence Department of the DPR" as a senior intelligence officer under the call sign "Ahmad".

He offered armed resistance to Ukrainian law enforcement officers and military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, who were involved in the anti-terrorist operation at that time. The convict took part in the armed confrontation at the Donetsk airport and served at checkpoints near the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Shakhtarsk.