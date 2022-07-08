In Ukraine, the courts sent eight more DPR fighters to prison for 15 years with confiscation of all their property.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine on July 8.

Thus, a resident of occupied Donetsk voluntarily mobilized on the first day of the war. After mobilization, he was assigned to the position of rifleman of the 115th regiment, he underwent a weekʼs combat training in Belgorod, Russia. At the beginning of March, his military unit was transferred to Kharkiv Oblast. On March 25, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated Vilkhivka, while eliminating almost 70 invaders and capturing many prisoners, including a "volunteer" from Donetsk.

At the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the other 7 DPR militants arrived in Sumy Oblast. They held the positions of unit commander, machine gunner, grenade launcher, assistant grenade launcher and riflemen. Under the leadership of Russian commanders, these men guarded the occupied villages and were on duty at checkpoints. This group was captured during the liberation of the region.