The Armed Forces of Ukraine are behind the explosions at the Russian airfield near the city of Saky in occupied Crimea. Weapons exclusively of "Ukrainian manufacture" were used for the attack.

An official from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine told The New York Times about this.

This was an air base from which planes regularly took off for attacks against our forces in the southern theater," he noted.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, refused to name the weapon that was used to strike, but assured that it was Ukrainian manufacture.