The Kremlin said that the future production facilities of “Bayraktar” drones in Ukraine will be the goal of “demilitarization”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitriy Peskov said that the Bayraktar strike drone factory to be built in Ukraine "falls under demilitarization.”

"The fact of creating such an object, which will, of course, immediately be the subject of demilitarization — this must be understood, will probably only prolong the suffering of Ukrainians, but will not help to avoid what is the purpose of a special military operation," Peskov told the Kremlin media, commenting the recent statement of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar.