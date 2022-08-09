The Kremlin said that the future production facilities of “Bayraktar” drones in Ukraine will be the goal of “demilitarization”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitriy Peskov said that the Bayraktar strike drone factory to be built in Ukraine "falls under demilitarization.”
"The fact of creating such an object, which will, of course, immediately be the subject of demilitarization — this must be understood, will probably only prolong the suffering of Ukrainians, but will not help to avoid what is the purpose of a special military operation," Peskov told the Kremlin media, commenting the recent statement of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar.
- Bodnar said that the Turkish company Baykar will build a factory for the production of Bayraktar in Ukraine, as the parties had agreed. He said that Baykar has already created a company in Ukraine, purchased a plot of land for the construction of the plant and developed its project — the company plans to carry out the plan to the end.
- On February 3, 2022, Ukraine and Turkey signed an agreement on expanding the joint production of unmanned aerial vehicles. It provides for the creation of a factory for the production of Bayraktar combat drones in Ukraine.
- Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said at the time that Turkish drones would be equipped with Ukrainian engines from Motor Sich.