The Ambassador: Turkish company “Baykar” has already created a company for the production of “Bayraktar” drones in Ukraine

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Turkey, Vasyl Bodnar, stated that the Turkish company “Baykar” will build a factory for the production of “Bayraktar” attack drones in Ukraine, as agreed.

In an interview with "RBK-Ukraine", he noted that “Baykar” had already created a company in Ukraine, purchased a plot of land for the construction of the plant and developed its project — the company plans to carry out the plan to the end, because, according to Bodnar, it was "almost a personal commitment of the owners of the company — to make this production in Ukraine."

The ambassador added that Ukrainian manufacturers producing engines, wheels and spare parts will be involved in the production of “Bayraktar” in Ukraine.

"The factory will be built. Just a week ago, the government approved the bilateral agreement and sent it to the parliament for ratification, the agreement on the construction of the plant itself," the diplomat stated.