In Lebanon, they refused to accept grain from the Ukrainian vessel, which was the first to leave the port of Odesa

Lebanon did not accept the grain cargo from Ukraine, which was the first to depart from the unblocked Odesa port.

This is reported by Bloomberg.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon published a photo of the Razoni vessel and reported that the final buyer rejected the cargo due to a 5-month delivery delay. It was the first ship that left a Ukrainian port in the Black Sea after the Russian invasion. Approximately 26,500 tons of corn are on board. Another buyer is currently being sought for this cargo in Lebanon or elsewhere.

A spokeswoman for Lebanonʼs economy ministry said the government was not involved in the shipment because the grain was destined for a private company. The spokesman of the UN Secretary-General noted that the United Nations also does not interfere in the destination of ships departing from Ukraine, as these are commercial decisions.