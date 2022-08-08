In Lebanon, they refused to accept grain from the Ukrainian vessel, which was the first to leave the port of Odesa

Lebanon did not accept the grain cargo from Ukraine, which was the first to depart from the unblocked Odesa port.
This is reported by Bloomberg.
The Embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon published a photo of the Razoni vessel and reported that the final buyer rejected the cargo due to a 5-month delivery delay. It was the first ship that left a Ukrainian port in the Black Sea after the Russian invasion. Approximately 26,500 tons of corn are on board. Another buyer is currently being sought for this cargo in Lebanon or elsewhere.
A spokeswoman for Lebanonʼs economy ministry said the government was not involved in the shipment because the grain was destined for a private company. The spokesman of the UN Secretary-General noted that the United Nations also does not interfere in the destination of ships departing from Ukraine, as these are commercial decisions.
- On July 22, in Istanbul, at the suggestion of the United Nations, Ukraine, Turkey, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres signed the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny. On August 1, as part of the implementation of the agreements, the first ship — Razoni, under the flag of Sierra Leone — departed from Odesa port. It was headed for the Lebanese port of Tripoli.
- On August 8, the Ministry of Infrastructure reported that the first ship with Ukrainian agricultural products had arrived at its final destination. The Polarnet vessel was successfully inspected by an inspection team in Istanbul and arrived at its final destination in Turkey. The arrival of the Navi Star and Rojen vessels, which left the ports in the same caravan with Polarnet, is expected to arrive at the destination ports approximately in a week.