The first ship with Ukrainian grain arrived at its final destination

The first ship with Ukrainian agricultural products arrived at its final destination. The Polarnet vessel was successfully inspected by an inspection team in Istanbul and arrived at its final destination in Turkey.
The Ministry of Infrastructure reported this on the morning of August 8.
The arrival of the Navi Star and Rojen vessels, which left the ports in the same caravan with Polarnet, is expected to arrive at the destination ports approximately in a week.
- On July 22, in Istanbul, at the suggestion of the United Nations, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, signed the Initiative on the safe transportation of grain and food products from the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdenny. On August 1, as part of the implementation of the agreements, the first ship — Razoni, under the flag of Sierra Leone — departed from Odesa port. The ship is transporting 26 000 tons of Ukrainian corn to the Lebanese port of Tripoli.