The Defense forces of Ukraine eliminated 42 340 Russian invaders

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 166 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 42 340 soldiers killed, as well as:
- 1 811 tanks;
- 4 070 armored combat vehicles;
- 962 artillery systems;
- 261 rocket salvo systems;
- 132 air defense means;
- 223 aircraft;
- 192 helicopters;
- 754 operational-tactical level drones;
- 182 cruise missiles;
- 15 warships/boats;
- 2 993 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
- 86 units of special equipment.
Over the past day, the enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Donetsk direction.
- At night, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the points of temporary deployment of the Russians in Melitopol from HIMARS systems. According to preliminary estimates, it was possible to destroy a significant amount of military equipment and more than 100 Russian soldiers who were in temporary barracks that night.
- Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the Antonivka Bridge and five other objects used by the Russian occupiers in Kherson and its surroundings.