News

The Defense forces of Ukraine eliminated 42 340 Russian invaders

Author:
Sofiia Telishevska
Date:

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the approximate losses of Russians in the war with Ukraine. During 166 days of full-scale war on the territory of Ukraine, the Russian army lost 42 340 soldiers killed, as well as:

  • 1 811 tanks;
  • 4 070 armored combat vehicles;
  • 962 artillery systems;
  • 261 rocket salvo systems;
  • 132 air defense means;
  • 223 aircraft;
  • 192 helicopters;
  • 754 operational-tactical level drones;
  • 182 cruise missiles;
  • 15 warships/boats;
  • 2 993 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks;
  • 86 units of special equipment.

Over the past day, the enemy suffered the biggest losses in the Donetsk direction.