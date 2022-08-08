Tonight, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck from HIMARS systems at the points of temporary deployment of Russians in Melitopol

On the night of August 8, the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck the points of temporary deployment of Russians in the occupied Melitopol city (Zaporizhzhia oblast), using HIMARS systems.

This information was reported by the legitimate mayor, Ivan Fedorov, on the morning of August 8.

The strikes were on points of temporary deployment of Russian troops at industrial sites in different areas of the city." According to preliminary estimates, it was possible to destroy a significant amount of military equipment and more than 100 Russian soldiers who were in temporary barracks that night.