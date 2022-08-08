For the first time since the beginning of the Russian invasion, a ship with grain left the “Pivdenny” port

As part of the implementation of the "grain initiative", on the morning of August 8, the first ship with Ukrainian grain left the "Pivdenny" port since February 24. Bulk carrier SACURA is heading to Italy.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The ship joined the caravan with the bulk carrier ARIZONA, which departed from the port of Chornomorsk to the Netherlands. 60 000 tons of agricultural products are on board both ships.

"Today, the largest Ukrainian port — "Pivdenny" — is fully involved in the implementation of the Initiative. Thus, all the ports of Great Odesa are used for the export of agricultural products. Currently, our goal is to increase transshipment in the ports. Within 2 weeks, we plan to reach a volume of transshipment of 3-5 vessels per day," noted the Minister of Infrastructure, Oleksandr Kubrakov.