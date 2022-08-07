A second caravan with Ukrainian food left the ports of Odesa and Chornomorsk — three ships from Chornomorsk and one more from Odessa.

This was reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

Almost 170 thousand tons of agricultural products are on board 4 bulkers MUSTAFA NECATI, STAR HELENA, GLORY and RIVA WIND.

"After working out the organization of the first caravan at the ports, we are gradually moving on to larger volumes of work. We plan to ensure the ability of the ports to handle at least 100 vessels per month in the near future. Also, soon we plan to fully join the "Puvdenny" port to the implementation of the Initiative. We expect that thanks to this, we will be able to send even larger caravans of ships to buyers, at least up to three million tons per month," said Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

Ships are heading to the ports of Italy, China and Türkiye.